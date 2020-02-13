Shakti Written Update For February 12, 2020: Virat Gets Punished

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously led by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for February 12

Virat’s father, Sant Baksh asked him to sit in the jeep even though Virat told him that he is capable of coming alone. Heer tries to stop this by asking Sant Baksh as to why he is forcefully taking Virat away. Sant Baksh asked Heer who she is and she replied saying that she is a true citizen of the country and knows how to stand up for her rights.

Sant Baksh asked Heer to not come in between the father and son. On realizing that he is Virat’s father, Heer steps away and Virat leaves. Heer thought to herself as to how does Virat bear with his family and whether he is also doing the same that she is doing with her brothers.

As Virat enters the house, Sant Baksh pushes him inside. He asks Virat as to what he was doing outside during his lecture timings. Dadu intervenes as he asks Virat to go to his room. However, Sant Baksh said that his lecture is in 15 minutes and he wants Virat to make it in time.

As Virat goes to pick up the keys for his bike, his father stops him. He tells Virat that he will not go on his bike today; instead, he will run it and reach college in time for the lecture. Virat takes his bag and starts running towards college.

Heer spotted Virat running to reach for the lecture. He reaches college in time for the lecture. One of the lecturers calls Sant Baksh secretly to let him know that Virat has reached college. The people around Virat admire the fact he took to his father’s punishment with so much dedication.

