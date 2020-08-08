'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update August 7: Heer Brings Soham Home

The episode of Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Heer getting shocked to see Soham on a bench. Virat comes back home and furiously asks everyone to gather around him. Jharna asks him to calm down while Parmeet comes and asks him what the matter is. He asks them who hurt Gurminder, to which Parmeet replies that they wanted her to become a mother. Virat gets more furious when he hears this and scolds her for their small-minded thinking.

Virat then goes to visit his sister-in-law and touches her injury. He tells her that even if she does not become a mother, something like this won’t happen again. He also apologises to Gurminder for not protecting her and promises to take strict action against the family, if anything happens again. Virat insists on applying medicine to Gurminder’s injury, but she stops him. Jharna then asks Virat to go to his room and asks Parmeet to apply medicine to Gurminder’s injury.

On the other hand, Sant Baksh tells the family that if he knew that Gurminder would not be able to bear a child, he would have never gotten her married to Daljeet. He says that if a man or a woman is not able to bear a child, he or she is a kinnar and kinnars cannot stay at home and they should stay with the other kinnars. Sant Baksh asks Daljeet whether he said anything wrong and Daljeet nods his head saying no. Raavi tells Preeto that it has been 4 hours but Heer has not yet returned home with Soham. Meanwhile, Heer finds Soham near the bus stop and asks him to come home. Soham denies.

On the other hand, Parmeet scolds Gurminder and taunts her that she can become a sister-in-law, but can never become a mother. Jharna tells Parmeet that Gurminder has developed a deep friendship with Heer and tells her everything about their family. Gurminder tells them that she met Heer at the temple and asked her to pray for a child. She tells them that heer’s prayers worked for Virat and they will surely work in her case too.

Heer requests Soham to come back home, but he won’t just listen. Soham says nobody wants him home and no one loves him. Rohan and Heer convince him to come back home. When they come home, Harak asks Soham to give it in writing that he won’t interfere in between when an elder is taking a decision. While Soham writes it on a sheet of paper in his mind he thinks that he will interfere if the family trouble Heer.

