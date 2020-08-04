Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Aug 3: Heer Pledges To Avenge Virat For Insult

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now the similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 3, 2020

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 3 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Virat throwing mud on Heer's face as he passes by on his motorbike with Jharana. Right then Heer's brothers come and ask her about her appearance. She then tells them that she will avenge Virat for her insult and she leaves with Soham to go shopping.

Meanwhile, Jharana and Virat reach Virat's house where Sant invites them to have a meal with them. While Jharana is excited to eat with everyone, Virat notices that there is pulao on the table, which is Heer's favourite. He gets furious and storms out after throwing the plate of food.

At Heer's house, when she returns after shopping, she finds Preeto making pulao for her. But she says that she is tired and this will eat later. She sulks thinking about the morning incident and tells Rohan that she is not in a good mood since the Virat incident in the morning.

Heer feels bad for believing in Virat and loving him. She says that she made a mistake and he is a devil in reality. Meanwhile, at Virat side, he is seen dropping Jharana to her house when she hugs him goodbye. But Virat sends her away as in his mind he is still thinking about Heer. Nutan watches all this and reveals to Virat that he is still in love with Heer. To which Virat replies by hugging Jharana while Nutan smiles at his foolishness.

In the next morning, as Preeto enters Heer's room, she sees that everything is messy and Heer probably had a rough night that is why she threw everything inside her room. Shano comes and tells Preeto that maybe they should tell Heer about her reality as well. Preeto tells Heer to get ready for the rakhi festival.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

