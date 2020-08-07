'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 6: Heer & Rohan Find Soham

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now the similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 6, 2020

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 6 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Preeto crying after thinking that Soham has left home while Harak tries to console her. Preeto realises that she has done injustice towards Soham to support Heer. Preeto states that they have broken the promise they made to Soumya about taking care of her kids. At Virat's house, the Panditji asks Gurminder to sit inside a circle and dip her hands in boiling water. When she resists, he asks Daljeet to stop her from resisting. Daljeet does so and Gurminder is shocked to see her husband agree to treat her like this when the real reason for their inability to bear a child lies with Daljeet himself.

Meanwhile, after college, Heer walk towards the temple thinking about the ways Virat has humiliated her over time. While Gurminder is also on the way to the same temple, Heer watches Gurminer's hands and asks what happened to her. Gurminder replies that a pandit came to her house and manipulated her family members into believing that if she does her part of suffering then she could bear a child. Heer buys an aloe vera gel and applies to her hand to soothe her burn. Both then start to go inside the temple while on the way Virat and Jharana see them visiting the temple.

Virat gets angry at Heer for meeting his sister-in-law. Jharana also taunts Heer. However, Heer tells that she was just helping Gurminder. Gurminder then tells the complete story of how the family members treated her and Virat is shocked to hear all this. Gurminder tells Virat not to speak ill of Heer as she was just helping her, to which Jharana starts speaking ill of Gurminder. Virat warns Jharana not to speak a word against his sister-in-law.

After a while, both Heer and Gurminder pray for each other's well being at the temple. Heer reaches home to find that Soham has left home, she and Rohan start searching for Soham and they find his ID card lying on the road. After a while, she spots Soham and calls his name. The episode ends here.

