Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Aug 4: Virat & Heer Start Working Together

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now the similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 4, 2020

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 4 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Heer celebrating Rakhi with her brothers Soham and Rohan. Then Heer leaves to go to college saying that she has some NGO work in the college. On the other hand, Virat's sister also ties rakhi to Daljeet and Virat. Even Gurminder ties rakhi to Virat.

Meanwhile, Nuttan ties rakhi to Mallika where Malika asks her to come home. Nuttan refuses to say that she still needs to prove her loyalty towards Heer as she saw Virat and Jharana yesterday and she was sure that Virat is still in love with Heer. Nuttan intends to see if Virat still loves Heer after knowing that she is also a eunuch, then their love could be the strongest ones that she ever saw. Malika, however, disagrees to this relationship and states that she will never let this happen.

Meanwhile, Shano creates a sense of doubt in Soham, telling him that some other reason was there behind the unsuccessful marriage ceremony of Heer and Virat. On the other hand, Heer just enters the college and slips somehow. But Virat catches her and she is saved. However, they both start fighting there and throw water on each other.

At Heer's house, Mallika suggests to Preeto and Harak that they should reveal Heer's truth to her before it is too late. To which Ravi says that Heer is currently focusing on studies and telling about her orientation may hinder her studies. Harak also agrees and states that they just need to keep Virat away form Heer and everything will be fine. Soham listens to their conversation and asks Malika about it, but Mallika tells Soham to calm down but Soham lashes out on her and expels her out from the house.

Preeto apologises Mallika and, at the same time, Rohan arrives and asks Soham about why he is humiliating Mallika. To which Soham replies that they don't want Heer to get married. Soham also asks why Ravi and Sindhu are not returning to their in-laws after being married. Harak replies that he is worried about Heer but everyone has to follow his decisions. Preeto tells if Soham has a problem listening to Harak's decision then he may leave.

Soham gets emotional and decides to leave the house. While in college, the teacher asks if Virat and Heer are ready to work on a project together to which they reply yes. Meanwhile, Jharana's call comes and Veer talks lovingly with her, to make Heer jealous. Heer gets hurt and reminisces her past memories about how Virat had written his name in a chair. But she gets emotional and erases their names. The episode ends here.

