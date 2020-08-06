Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Aug 5: Pandit Imposes Penance On Gurminder

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now the similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 5, 2020

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 5 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Virat washing his hands after he touches Heer, pledging to not repeat this mistake again. Meanwhile, at Heer's home, Shano and Rohan pursue Soham to not leave the house and stay calm, while he is adamant about leaving the house after hearing harsh words from Preeto.

Ravi says that they should stop Soham, while Preeto says that it will be better if he leaves the house as he hates 'kinnar', so it will be better for Heer. Harak also stops him stating that if he leaves, then he will not get to meet Heer ever again. Preeto weeps thinking that she had promised Soumya to take care of her children but today the promise is broken. Harak consoles Preeto stating that he will take care of Soham and make sure that he does not suffer, so he tells Rohan to give money to Soham.

On the other hand at Virat's house, a priest comes to solve the problems of Gurminder as she can't bear a child. Parmeeet tells Pandit Ji that Gurminder will do anything to overcome her deficiency and to enable herself to become a mother. Pandit asks Daljeet to bring boiling water so that Gurminder can do her part of the penance to become able to have a child.

Meanwhile, at the college, Heer tries to needle a thread but when unsuccessful she starts getting taunts from Virat. Heer calls him outside and asks his problem with her. To which Virat imagines her as a eunuch and pushes her. Heer falls down and starts crying. The episode ends here.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

