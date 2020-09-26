Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update September 25: Virat Meets With An Accident

The Episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Mahi crying and hugging Heer. Veeran asks Harak Singh if he is okay and also asks him if he knows who hurt him. Harak Singh does not reply and instead asks Veeran to arrange sanitisers for factory workers. Veeran does as Harak Singh asks him to do and leaves. Harak Singh takes Soham to his room while Rohan follows them. Heer tries to console Mahi, who keeps on crying continuously.

Later in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki sept 25 episode, Harak Singh takes Soham to his room and scolds him for his wrongdoing. He explains to him how his father had once told him that anger and revenge only destroys a person. Harak Singh tells Soham that the gun he bought was to kill a tiger and not dogs, and if he lands up in jail nobody will be able to save him. Harak Singh reminds him of Heer's love and tells him she is his sister. Soham, on the other hand, gets more furious and says that everything is fair in love and revenge and he won't stop until the kinnar is kicked out of the house.

Just when Rohan tries to calm Soham down, Preeto walks in and asks him to get ready for his punishment. She tells him that when he realises Heer's love for him and his family, it will be too late to repent. Preeto tells Soham that she tried several ways to kick Heer out of their house, but now she will do anything to let her stay at home. Meanwhile, Mahi kisses Heer's hand and asks her to rest in her room.

Heer gets a call and learns that Virat has met with an accident. She tells everyone about this and runs outside the house. Preeto and Rohan run behind her. At the hospital, Heer finds Virat's entire family. She asks Gurwinder about Virat when Parmeet stops her and asks him to keep outsiders away from their family matters. The doctors assure that Virat is out of danger and assure the family members that he will gain consciousness the next day. Jharna gets angry at Heer and calls her all sorts of names. She asks her to leave, but Heer stays adamant and tells her she will leave only when Virat gains consciousness.

While Heer waits outside the OT, everyone falls asleep. She decides to go and take a look at Virat. Gurwinder walks up to her and asks her to go and meet Virat since everyone is asleep. Heer goes in and gets emotional when she sees Virat. She tells him that even though their love story has ended, she won't let their friendship die. Jharna wakes up and does not find Heer anywhere. She walks up to Virat's room to see if Heer is there.

