'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 23: Heer's Life Is In Danger

In Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki episode of September 23, Heer’s life is in danger. But how does Soham plan on hurting Heer this time? Does he succeed? Or will Virat come to her rescue once again? Stay tuned to know more.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Sept 23 episode

In Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode, Virat is baffled because Heer rejects his proposal. Both of them cant stop thinking about each other. They recall the bittersweet memories they shared. Virat couldn’t take it anymore and gets furious. He starts throwing things around in his room and yells. Gurwinder witnesses this and is shocked to see Virat in that state.

Gurwinder helps Virat

Gurwinder asks Virat what is the matter and if this is because Heer refused to marry him. She thinks to herself that this is the same Virat who refused to marry Heer and kept her waiting. And now he is shattered. On the other hand, Heer is distracted and cannot focus on her studies. She is in pain as she recollects her memories with Virat and cries. Preeto notices Heer and thinks that it may hurt Heer now but whatever happened was right.

The following day, Preeto prepares Heer’s bag for her examination. Heer decides to visit the temple along with Harak Singh. At the temple, Heer prays for her exams while also praying for Virat’s wedding. Just then Gurwinder and Virat reach the temple. Gurwinder tells Heer that Virat wants to marry her. She shows a picture of their wedding and tells Heer that Virat always keeps this picture with himself. She tries to explain to Heer how much she means to Virat.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 17: Harak Singh Threatens Soham

Heer tells Virat that if he really loves her, he will marry Jharna. She makes him promise her that he will not break Jharna’s heart. But Virat does not listen. Then, Heer decides to leave it to fate. She takes a coin and tells Virat that this will decide our fate. Heer flips the coin and leaves.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 21: Virat Is Confused

Soham plants a bomb in Heer's car

Meanwhile, at Heer’s place, Preeto is worried as Heer and Harak Singh haven’t arrived yet. Just then they both enter the house. Soham who is happy for Heer’s destruction fits a bomb in her car, but no one is aware of that. So, Preeto and Heer leave the house for her exams in the same car. Rohan and Harak Singh accompany them.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 18: Soham Holds Knife Against Heer

On the way, the bomb goes off and blasts. People gather around the car. Meanwhile, Soham who waits anxiously receives a phone call from a police officer. He informs Soham that Heer’s car met with an accident. Shanno couldn’t contain her excitement but had to act sad, so she cries while informing the others about the incident. Is the end of Heer? How will Virat handle this news? Stay tuned to know.

Image credits: Still from Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki episode

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 22: Virat Asks Heer To Marry Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.