Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Sept 24: Soham's Plan To Kill Heer Fails Again

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update Sept 24- Soham is disappointed when he finds out that Heer is still alive. He thinks that he tried to kidnap her, murder her and stop her from giving her exams. Yet, he couldn’t succeed in his mission. What will be Soham’s last resort? Does he plan on revealing the truth? Read more to find out.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Sept 24 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode begins with Shanno informing the family members about Harak Singh’s car accident. She calls out to everyone and tells them that Heer is dead. Everyone is in a state of shock, especially Mahi. She recalls all the memories shared with Heer. She thinks about Heer’s words, the time she abandoned Heer.

Heer is saved from the blast

Meanwhile, Soham and the rest of the family members arrive at the blast location. Ravi, who is petrified asks the police officer about the family and if they are dead. To his relief, the police officer informs them that no one was present in the car at the time of the blast. The family is relieved.

At that time, Soham receives a phone call from Preeto. She tells him that they are safe and well. Just then Heer takes the phone and informs Soham that Preeto had an intuition that something was not right in the car so she made all of them get out of the car. When Mahi realizes what had happened, she yells at Soham for thinking of hurting Heer. Later, she warns Soham that if he tries to kill Heer, she will not spare him.

Elsewhere, Virat and Gurwinder are still at the temple place. Virat looks at the coin that Heer said would decide their fate together. Gurwinder feels sorry for Virat. She tells him that it’s time for him to get ready for his marriage. Gurwinder is sad that Virat will have to marry Jharna.

Virat meets with an accident

On the other hand, Heer reaches her examination centre and gives her exams. While Virat and Jharna get ready for their marriage. They arrive at the hall where the ceremony would take place. Parmeet tells her husband to call the priest. While they were waiting for the priest, Mallika and her friends arrive at the place to give their blessings to Virat.

Virat walks out for some fresh air. Even though it’s his wedding, he cannot stop thinking about Heer. He recalls Heer’s decision. Just then, he meets with an accident on the road. Meanwhile, Heer reaches home from her examination. Mahi is relieved to see that Heer is fine and hugs her.

