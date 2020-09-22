'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 21: Virat Is Confused

In Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki September 21 episode, Virat rethinks about his decision to get married to Jharna. After the incident in the previous episode where Heer saves Virat’s life, he can’t stop thinking about her. Will he break off his marriage with Jharna and marry Heer? Read to know more.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode begins with Heer and Virat looking out for each other after the accident that occurred during Virat’s ceremony. Jharna feels insecure about Virat’s affection for Heer and tries to divert his mind. But Virat only thinks of Heer’s health.

Jharna plots against Heer

Jharna asks Heer to complete the mehndi design and Heer agrees to do so. On the other, Virat can’t stop thinking of Heer. When Gurwinder comes to Virat, she explains to him how Heer is the only girl who loves him so dearly.

Meanwhile, Jharna decides to spike Virat’s milk with sleeping pills so that he doesn’t escape to meet Heer. Heer who is preparing for her exams waits anxiously for Virat. Preeto sees Heer and tells her not to wait for Virat as he won’t come to meet her.

Heer believes that he will come and tells Preeto that she will wait for him. She tells Preeto that she needs to know his true feeling for her. While Heer is waiting for Virat, he is fast asleep due to the sleeping pills.

Rohan takes a stand for Heer

The following day, Heer and Rohan are studying together. When Soham witnesses that he tries to distract them. He talks about a web series that features a transgender. Rohan takes a stand for Heer. Heer tells everyone that if she was a transgender, she would consume poison. Preeto is shocked and tells Heer that she is brave and would not take such a step.

After hearing what Heer said, Preeto goes to Soham and begs him to step back. She tells him that she knows he won’t do anything to harm his family. Soham who is adamant about his decision tells Preeto he will take his parent’s revenge. He further adds that they should send Heer to the community soon. Shanno nods in agreement.

Virat rethinks his decision

Meanwhile, at Virat’s place, Jharna and Virat the priest after Parmeet tells them to do so. They ask for his blessings as they are going to get married soon. The priest asks the couple to close their eyes and think of their partner.

When Virat does so, he envisions Heer as his partner. Virat is completely shocked as he should think about Jharna but instead sees Heer. He confesses to the priest about his confusion. Later, the priest informs Virat that no one can separate two lovers. Will Virat break off his marriage with Jharna and marry Heer instead?

