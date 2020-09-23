'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 22: Virat Asks Heer To Marry Him

In Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Sept 22 episode, Virat finally owned up to his feelings and confessed to Heer. But will Heer accept his proposal? On the other hand, Soham has planned to kill Heer once again. Will he succeed? Or will Virat come to Heer’s rescue? Stay tuned to know.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update Sept 22

Preeto gives a gun to Rohan

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode beings with Preeto and Rohan discussing Heer’s safety. To keep Heer safe Preeto hands a gun over to Rohan. When Rohan asks about the gun, she tells him that this is to keep Heer safe from Soham as she will leave for her exam. Rohan gets emotional at the thought of shooting Soham, but he needs to protect Heer.

Soham plots his next move

Meanwhile, Soham and Shanno are geared up for their next plan. Soham tells Shanno that he will not allow Heer to reach her examination centre at any cost. Shanno later explains how Heer is never alone as Rohan and Preeto will be there to protect her. Soham replies to that by saying that he is ready to kill everyone if that is the case. Shanno is taken aback at his decision.

Heer is distracted

Heer cannot concentrate on her studies as she notices Virat everywhere. She daydreams about Virat while studying. Later Heer gets upset because of this and distracts herself by studying even harder. Meanwhile, Virat’s family is all decked up for his sangeet ceremony. However, his sister informs Dalijeet that the ceremony seems boring since no one is showing any enthusiasm. Just then Heer enters and performs a dance routine in front of everyone.

Virat confesses his feelings to Heer

In the middle of the ceremony, Virat pulls Heer to the side to talk to her. He confesses to Heer that he loves her and wants to marry her. Heer is stunned hearing Virat’s confession. She tells Virat that he shouldn’t do this to Jharna. She adds that he should be responsible. Virat tells Heer that he cannot stay without her and is ready to confess his love in front of everyone. Heer stops him from doing so and decides to leave. Jharna notices that Heer is leaving.

Shanno is warned by Raavi

Harak Singh follows Soham with a gun as he goes for a walk. Meanwhile, Shanno tells Raavi that her life is ruined because of Heer. She adds that she is happy to see Heer’s life getting destroyed. Raavi gets furious and holds a knife against her neck. He warns her that if anything happens to Heer, he will kill her. Shanno is filled with rage.

Heer wishes Jharna and Virat a happy married life

Back at the ceremony, Jharna stops Heer while she is leaving. She asks Heer why she is leaving so early. Heer informs Jharna that she has her exam the next day and would stay for longer if that wasn’t the problem. Before leaving, Heer wishes the soon-to-be a couple a very happy married life. Virat comes in front of Heer after Jharna leaves and begs for one last chance but Heer disagrees and leaves. Later, Virat says that he will marry Heer at all costs.

