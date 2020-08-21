Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update For Aug 20: Soham Plans To Sell Heer

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now a similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 20, 2020.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 20 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Preeto asking Mahi if she knows the reason why Soham is behaving indifferently towards Heer. Mahi denies it, saying that she doesn't know anything. Preeto makes Mahi call Soham and ask where he is, to which he replies that he is in college. Soham meanwhile meets up with some goons who sell Indian eunuchs abroad. He shows the pic of Heer to the human traffickers. When the goons respond sleazily to the photo, he gets angry and starts a fight with them before leaving.

In college, the teacher tells Heer and Jharana to assemble and the teacher asks Heer about why she slapped Jharana. He asks her to apologize to her. Heer refuses to do so. Virat points it out that she is disrespecting the teacher by not obeying him. The teacher says that if everyone has issues with Heer then she should leave from college. Just when everyone shows their support for Jharana, Heer starts to leave from there, but just at the right moment, Virat comes and speaks bitterly to Heer. This enrages Heer and she says that she is determined to come to college each day despite what everyone thinks and will continue with her social work.

Meanwhile, Heer finds Soham on the way and asks her to drop her home, but Soham refuses. They have a minor argument and he slaps her. She cries and leaves for home herself and complains about him to Preeto after reaching home. Just then when Preeto starts to confirm her doubts about Soham knowing Heer's truth, Soham apologises to Heer as suggested by Shano, and Preeto keeps mum thinking that maybe Soham doesn't know the truth till now.

