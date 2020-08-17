'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 14: Soham Uncovers The Truth

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now a similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 14, 2020.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Aug 13: A New Girl Isha Makes An Entry

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 14 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Isha and Heer start laughing when Jharana and Virat try to be pretentious while showing off their romance in front of their college friends. Virat gets angry watching her laugh. Meanwhile, Soham meets up with Harak’s lawyer to uncover past secrets and know more about Harak. Soham tries to bribe Harak’s lawyer and requests him to reveal secrets about Harak. The lawyer tells Soham that he can't reveal anyone’s secrets but he can tell that he is Harak’s grandson.

The lawyer gives Soham a file of Harak and tells how much Harak loved his family. Soham then even goes to the police station to question about Harak and why he was arrested a few years ago. The police told him that he had a eunuch as a daughter in law and everyone tried to harm her but Harak always stood for his family. Soham feels that he misunderstood Harak and gets emotional. It is later revealed that Haraks’ lawyer was actually Rohan and the policemen were also included in his plan. Soham leaves the police station thinking that Harakl and Preeto have done a lot for their family.

ALSO READ| Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Aug 11: Virat Challenges To Expel Heer

Meanwhile, Rohan comes and informs Preeto that everything has gone according to the plan. Preeto then calls Shano and slaps her. She tells her that whatever doubts she put in Soham’s mind, she has it recorded in the CCTV cameras. Shano feels sad that all her planning went to waste. Soham reaches at the same time and touches Harak's feet and apologises. Harak forgives Soham and everyone becomes happy. All of them then start to get ready for the Janmashtami festival.

On the other hand, Virat and Jharana reach Virat’s home and Parmeet congratulates them as Virat had accepted Jharana’s proposal to marry her. Parmeet then tells them that they will first conduct the Janmshatami festival and then start the party. Jharana is in charge of the whole party arrangement and Parmeet seems very happy with her work as a future daughter-in-law. Jharana then goes to bring Virat with her. In the next scene, Jharana and Virat come to Heer’s house. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 12: Virat Imagines Jharana As Heer

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 10: Jharana Creates Scene In College

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.