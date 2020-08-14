'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Aug 13: A New Girl Isha Makes An Entry

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now a similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 13, 2020.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 13 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Virat entering a room in his college just to see that the power is switched off. Meanwhile, someone switches on the lights and he is surprised to see a decorated room. Virat then finds Jharana proposing him. Jharana seeks for a reply from Virat but Virat is stumped by her gesture. At the same time, Heer watches them and remembers the time when she proposed to Virat.

After a short while, the rest of the students reach the class and ask Virat to accept Jharana's proposal. Jharana had, however, earlier given expensive gifts to everyone so that they can help her persuade Virat to accept her proposal. Virat hesitates at first but then accepts her proposal just to hurt Heer. Jharana rejoices and hugs Virat. Just then, the teacher enters the room and asks Virat about what's happening, to which Virat tells her that it is a start of a new relationship between him and Jharana that is why they are celebrating.

Heer then tells her teacher that they have made 1000 masks and now they should focus on the further process of the NGO work. The teacher then tells that he would set up a new team for this. Heer leaves. Outside the room, Heer meets a girl named Isha who tries to console her. She says that her father is the owner of the NGO for which all of them are working. Isha tells Heer to become stronger and go back inside the room, as no one should think that she is weak.

On the other hand at Virat's home, Parmeet receives a call from Jharana where she informs that Virat accepted her proposal. Parmeet announces this news to everyone at home and decides to throw a big party. While Preeto and Harak start preparing for the Janmashtami festival. Soham walks out of the house pledging that he would uncover all the truth about Harak's jail term and disclose them to everyone before Janmanhtami puja ends. While at college, Heer and Isha laugh at Jharana and Virat's showy romance.

