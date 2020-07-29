'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 28: Mallika Tells Heer About Soumya

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show. Created by Rashmi Sharma, the serial features Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Mahira Khurrana plays the role of young Soumya Singh; Vivian Dsena plays Harman Singh; Sumaiya Khan portrays the role of Young Heer Singh; Jigyasa Singh plays Heer Singh, and Simba Nagpal portrays the character of Virat Singh. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 28, 2020.

Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki July 28 episode

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Mallika, Nuttan and Chameli spotting Heer inside a temple where they run to save her from killing herself. Mallika stops Heer from killing herself. Meanwhile, Virat takes a decision that he will forget Heer and will restart his life. Sant is satisfied thinking that Virat has now escaped from Heer, and he decides to keep him away from her so that he doesn’t rekindle his relationship with her.

At the temple, Mallika shouts at Heer, while Heer says that her life is completely ruined. Mallika tells Heer that Virat actually did not love her and was indeed taking revenge. Heer is adamant about Virat stating that he indeed loved her but after knowing that Soumya was a kinnar, he broke the marriage. Meanwhile, Sant gifts a car to Virat and makes a pact with him for his freedom.

Mallika tries to console Heer saying that if Virat’s love was true then he wouldn’t have broken off with her due to someone else. Heer blames Soumya saying that first she went away from her life and now she even took her one true love away from her. Heer blames Soumya for being a kinnar. Mallika slaps Heer and says that she doesn’t know anything about Soumya and therefore, she shouldn’t speak ill of her.

Mallika drags Heer home and tells her that she would tell the real story about Soumya. Mallika reveals that Soumayas’ childhood was very difficult as she just received hate from her parents. She tells that her parents would curse her all the time and would not let her play with other children, nor they let her go to school. Mallika tells Heer that she is lucky that she received a lot of love from her grandmother while Soumya only got hate from her relatives.

Mallika brings Heer to Harak’s voice and tells her that getting married to Harman changed Soumya’s life. Mallika tells how Soumya came to know about herself and wanted to kill herself. However, she survived and told Harman about her true identity. Harman had some problems earlier but his love didn’t fail for Soumya. Pretto also tells that his son’s love was a true love meanwhile Virat’s love was just pure out of spite, which is why he broke off with her after knowing about Soumya’s true identity.

