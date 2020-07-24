Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update For July 23: Virat Makes A Shocking Revelation

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is one of the most popular Hindi shows, premiered in the year 2016. Created by Rashmi Sharma, the show features Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Mahira Khurrana plays the role of Young Soumya Singh; Vivian Dsena plays Harman Singh; Sumaiya Khan portrays the role of Young Heer Singh; Jigyasa Singh essays the role of Heer Singh, and Simba Nagpal plays the role of Virat Singh. In the latest episode, Heer went to Virat's house to seek answers. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 23, 2020:

The episode started with Heer, who went to Virat's house and asked to open the door. Virat's mother then opened the door and questioned Heer about her arrival, following which Heer questioned everyone for not arriving at the wedding. Virat, in his room, said if he had not promised about keeping Heer's identity a secret, he would have revealed her true identity to everyone.

Soham followed Heer and asked everyone why they did not bring the Barat. Sant mocked Soham and said that he forgot about the wedding. Heer replied that he must have done something due to which Virat did not arrive at the wedding venue. Virat's brother said that Virat does not want to get married to her and asked Heer to leave their house. Virat's brother raised his hands to slap Heer, however, he is stopped by Soham. Virat's mother then asked them to calm down and leave the house. Meanwhile, Virat's sister-in-law went to Virat's room and informed him about Heer.

Virat's mother tried to get Heer to leave the place while Sant tried to make Soham leave the house. However, Heer remained persistent and said she would not leave the house unless she met Virat. Heer started going to Virat's room.

By that time, Virat arrived and Heer asked him the reason for not coming to the wedding venue. Veer replied saying that he did not come because he had no intentions of marrying her. He continued and said that he had intentions to take revenge on Heer and Soham as Soham had previously disrespected him and pushed him from the roof. Soham replied to Virat saying that the mistake was committed by him and he should not punish Heer for the mistake. Soham then begged Virat to marry Heer but Heer asked Soham to not beg.

Heer further questioned Virat about his behaviour. She shared how much they loved each other and reminded that they even consumed poison for their love. Virat replied and told her that it was not poison. Heer then spoke about not feeling convinced and asked him to swear and reveal the truth. Virat brought all the things that belonged to Heer and burned them. He revealed that he can never love her and the reason is her true self, which shocked Heer.

