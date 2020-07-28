'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For July 27: Heer Tries To End Her Life

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show. Created by Rashmi Sharma, the serial features Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Mahira Khurrana plays the role of young Soumya Singh; Vivian Dsena plays Harman Singh; Sumaiya Khan portrays the role of Young Heer Singh; Jigyasa Singh plays Heer Singh, and Simba Nagpal portrays the character of Virat Singh. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 27, 2020.

Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki July 27 episode

The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki July 27 episode starts with Heer running away from the house while the rest of the family tries to stop her and find her, however, no one can find Heer. On the other hand, Soham throws all the pictures of Soumya knowing that she was transgender. He thinks that however rogue his father was, at least he wasn’t a ‘kinnar.’ However, Rohan comes and tries to console him stating that no one could have taken such good care of them if it wasn’t for Soumya and it doesn't matter if she was a kinnar or not. Rohan further tells Soham that Soumya had actually saved Rohan from his rogue father and raised him well. However, Soham is adamant about that the fact that his mother is transgender disgusts him and he won't ever forgive her.

Rohan further tells that he was aware that Soumya mami is a kinnar and that is when he started to respect her more. However, Soham is completely in disgust and exits the room. Hearing Rohan and Soham’s conversation, Shano becomes happy thinking that this generation will show Soumya the actual position that she deserves. She then thinks about the future when Soham actually comes to know about Heer’s truth.

In the next scene, Nuttan can be seen looking out for Mallika when she tells her that Heer now knows Soumya’s truth. Nuttan then tells Mallika that Heer doesn’t know about herself yet. After that, all the kinnars set out to look for Heer. Meanwhile, Heer could be seen sitting by the side of the road thinking about Virat’s words. She thinks how Virat rejected her while Virat is also thinking about his and Heer’s moments earlier. Heer feels hopeless and thinks of suicide, while a robber passes by with a gun in a plan to rob her jewellery. She gives away all her jewellery to the person and takes the gun out from his hand. Heer runs away from sight, meanwhile, the robber also runs behind her as she took away his gun.

Heer runs away to the temple and asks God for his actions. Heer thinks that everyone has betrayed her and kept this big secret about Soumya for so long. Heer decides to end her life and puts the gun on her temple. The episode then ends with someone screaming.

