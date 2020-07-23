'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 22: Virat Discovers Heer's True Identity

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family drama show featuring Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. In the latest episode of the TV show, Harman and Preeto met Virat and narrated the entire life story of Heer, while Virat got to know about Heer's true identity. Read on to know Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update or July 22, 2020:

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update July 22, 2020

The episode started with Preeto, who told Virat how Harman couldn't find happiness after he got married to Soumya. Preeto said she did not want the same thing to happen to Virat. Preeto, Harak, and others asked Virat to back out of the wedding. Virat then started reminiscing his moments with Heer and said she betrayed him. He questioned how could Heer play with him. Harak said even Heer was unaware of her identity. He revealed that she did not have any access to phone, internet, and the outside world and hence, was unaware of her true identity.

ALSO READ | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' Written Update July 16, 2020: Vansh Becomes Skeptical About Riddhima

Virat condemned that fact that everyone hid Heer's identity from everyone and expressed how disgusted he felt. Preeto felt disappointed and requested Virat to keep Heer's identity a secret. Virat declined and said he would reveal the true identity of Heer so that she will not dare to love anyone hence. Virat then left the place.

ALSO READ | 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update | July 20, 2020: Vansh Suspicious Of Riddhima

Rohan got stunned upon hearing the story and told Preeto to stop, else Virat would humiliate her in front of everyone. Preeto comforted Rohan by sharing the incident where she and Harak told Virat to keep Heer's identity a secret. Nutan questioned if Virat's love for Heer is based on beauty and said she thought Virat would be like Harman. Virat responded by saying that he is not like Harman. Malika said if Virat loved Heer, he would not reveal Heer's true identity to anyone. Virat agreed to the same.

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update July 20: Will Sarab's Assurance Give Meher Confidence?

Virat arrived home and shared how he got angry and declined to marry Heer. However, his family members found it hard to believe. Virat went to the washroom and started cleaning his hands as he touched Heer. Virat's sister-in-law asked him to open the door and explain the entire situation, after which the episode ended.

ALSO READ | Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update July 21, 2020: Heer Is Dejected

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.