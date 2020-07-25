'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 24: Heer Discovers Shocking Secrets

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show. Created by Rashmi Sharma, the serial features Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Mahira Khurrana plays the role of young Soumya Singh; Vivian Dsena plays Harman Singh; Sumaiya Khan portrays the role of Young Heer Singh; Jigyasa Singh plays Heer Singh, and Simba Nagpal portrays the character of Virat Singh. In the latest episode of the TV show, Heer got stunned when she learned that Virat does not love her. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 24, 2020:

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 24, 2020

Virat swore by Heer and said that he did not love her asked her to leave the house. Heer got shocked and shared how she fell in love with him when he saved her and that she was heartbroken to lose him. She also shared how Virat liked the love story of Harman and Soumya (Gulabo) and how he wanted to end their relationship now. Heer, Virat, and Soham started arguing about the situation. Virat said that no one should have a love story like Harman Singh and Gulabo, as Virat hinted her to be a transgender. Heer screamed at Virat and he asked Heer to ask her family members about this.

Soham questioned Virat if that was the reason he did not want to marry Heer and Virat replied affirmatively. Heer and Soham left the place, however, Virat's mother got suspicious of Virat. On the other hand, Preeto started praying to god. Heer arrived at the home and asked Preeto about Soumya's identity, which Preeto confirmed. Heer and Soumya who were present there got astonished.

Heer said Virat backed out from the marriage because of her and Soumya took away her love. Soham asked them as to why everyone did not inform them about their identity. Preeto replied that Heer, Preeto, Soham did not have any blood relations, however, she loved them and hinted them that it made no difference if she knew about her identity. Heer said it made a difference as people know them by that identity. Heer said Soumya destroyed her dream and now she realised why Soumya used to introduce her to other transgenders.

Heer asked why Soumya's family let her get married as the 'world of transgenders is different'. Heer shared how great she felt about Soumya's love story, however, she called her an idiot. Ravi told Heer that she is unaware of how much Soumya had sacrificed for her. Heer said everyone has cheated with her and she would never forgive. Heer left the house, after which the episode ended.

