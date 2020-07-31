'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 30: Jharana Re-enters Virat's Life

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now the similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 30, 2020.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki July 30 episode

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Heer enters the college with Soham and Rohan when they cross paths with Virat and some college acquaintances. The friends intended to congratulate them both on their marriage, however, Heer replies bitterly that they are not married as Virat never came to the mandap. To this, Virat mentions that he did not want to marry her that is why he never went to the mandap. Heer replies that even she doesn’t want to get married to Virat and she storms out of the college lobby.

In the next scene, one can see Virat getting scolded by his college lecturer who taunts him that he left the bride at the mandap and insulted her. To which Virat gets furious and thinks of telling everyone the truth about Heer, but Rohan comes at the right time and thanks Virat for keeping her identity as a kinnar hidden to all. Virat asks if Rohan knows about Heer when Rohan confides with him. Virat then asks Rohan to help him so that people don’t taunt him at all times about not marrying Heer.

After a while, on the way, Virat watches a boy arguing with a girl stating that he didn’t know about her actual gender identity, and that is why he can't marry her. The girl states that even she did not know that she was a eunuch until her wedding night. To this, a third person comments showing his amusement to the fact that a boy fell in love with a eunuch. Watching all this, Virat decides not to tell Heer’s truth to anyone as it will cause a scene in the society and her family would have to suffer the disgrace. This was, however, all Preeto’s plan so as to make Virat realise about why he should keep Heer’s secret hidden to all.

At Virat’s home, it is revealed that Daljeet cant become a father due to his issues and is sad. However, Gurminder consoles him saying that she will not let anyone know about her husband’s issue. Meanwhile Virat and Heer both feel unhappy and sad about behaving bitterly with each other. At Heer’s home, when Heer sits to study, Shano comes and distracts her to keep thinking about Virat so that she doesn’t get time to study. While Virat is sulking at his home, he realises that after what he did Heer may never return to him anymore and just then he hears a knock on his door. Thinking that it is Heer at the door, he opens, but he finds Jharana instead. Should he ask about why she is back? Jharana says that she knew that he is unhappy and that is why she is back. Virat tells her to leave but she refuses. Virat’s parents come and feel shocked to see Jharana returning back to their lives. The episode ends here.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

