'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 31: Heer And Virat Get Into An Ugly Spat

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now, a similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read more to know what happened in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki July 31 episode.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 29: Heer Decides To Start A New Life

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 31

Virat calls mom and dad. Parmeet and Sant Baksh come to his room. Parmeet asks what happened and see Jharna there. Virat tells them to make Jharna understand that it is very late and asks her to go. Jharna says she was worried and that is why she came. Virat agrees to drop Jharna home and talk to her on the way. Jharna recalls Sant Baksh coming to his house and telling that he likes her. He tells that Virat came on the right track. Jharna’s father tells that they have raised her with much care and love and leave it to Jharna to decide about Virat. Sant Baksh tells Jharna that he knows she loves him and guarantees her that Virat will be hers. Jharna decides Virat has to become hers this time. Jharna agrees to handle Virat and come to their house as a daughter in law.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 28: Mallika Tells Heer About Soumya

Daljeet asks Gurwinder to take the fake report and asks her to keep this a secret. Parmeet asks about Gurwinder as Daljeet says she was searching for something. Gurwinder then comes out and shows the medical report, telling that doctor said that she can’t become a mother leaving everyone shocked. Gurwinder says she can become a mother after 2-3 years of treatment. Daljeet agrees to get the treatment done. Parmeet asks them to hurry up or else she will get Daljeet remarried for heir. Daljeet comforts Gurwinder and tells her that he will not divorce her. Virat’s friends take him to the decorated room with Heer and Virat’s pictures. They lock them both in the room. They both ask to open the door and slam their plan of getting them back like this.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For July 27: Heer Tries To End Her Life

Heer feels the decoration is lifeless and Virat agrees. Heer hurts her hand while trying to take out the poster. Virat gets worried but controls his feelings. He gets angry recalling Preeto’s words and injures his hand hitting the flower vase. As Heer rushes in to help him, Vrat brushes her off. Heer does the same. Their friends think that they would have patched up by now. Jharna threatens their friends to open the door. Their friends leave as she threatens. Jharna gets inside and Heer recalls everything. Jharna holds Virat’s hand and asks him to come with her. She then asks Heer to tear all the photos and takes Virat from there. Heer hugs their photo and cries.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 30: Jharana Re-enters Virat's Life

Jharna tells Heer that she was very humiliated when her engagement got cancelled. She then says that she is back in Virat’s life and will be with him in college too. Heer says that she is sad to waste her emotions on the wrong person. She asks her to take care of herself and tells her that she has no interest in Virat throwing the photo. Virat waits for Jharna as he sees Heer coming out of college. He closes his eyes and thinks why did God make kinnars? Heer warns him to ask Jharna not to roam around her. Virat thinks she is showing him attitude. Jharna comes and sits on his bike. Virat then makes Heer’s clothes dirty with his bike. Virat warns her not to come near him next time. Heer then splashes muddy water on him. Virat gets angry and Jharna asks him not to argue with a lowlife.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.