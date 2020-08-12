Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Aug 11: Virat Challenges To Expel Heer

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now a similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 11, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 10: Jharana Creates Scene In College

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 11 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Jharana creating a scene in college and stating that Virat still likes Heer. She also tells Heer to go ahead and date Virat if she wants, but Heer refuses to say that she will not repeat her mistakes of loving Virat again. Heer also warns Jharana to be aware of Virat as he may leave her anytime. Jharana grows suspicious and decides to find why Virat actually left Heer even when he still loves her.

Meanwhile, at Virat's home, Sant tells Gurminder to order Virat about getting married to Jaharana. He tells that Virat obeys her and that is why she should convince Virat. Parmeet warns that if Gurminder doesn't do as asked, then she would get Daljeet a second wife. Daljeet takes Gurminder's side and tells that she would whatever she wants. Just then Parmeet fits a mic in Guminder's clothes so that she can hear whatever Gurmiinder is telling to Virat.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 6: Heer & Rohan Find Soham

On the other hand, Soham asks a man about Soumya's father. He tells everything about him but he speaks ill about Varun. Soham gets angry and slaps the man saying that he is Varun's son. While in college, everybody is worried as Heer's stomach pain starts as she had eaten the chilli burger. Virat tells the people to give her glucose water and then he leaves from there. He keeps thinking about why he is caring about a eunuch, to which Jharana listens and asks who is he talking about? Just then Nuttan comes as Heer's friends had called her, and then Virat changes the conversation.

Nuttan gives water and medicine to Heer and meanwhile, Virat scolds Jharana saying that she asks too many questions. Nuttan asks why she ate a chilli burger when she knows that she will feel get a stomachache. She tells Nuttan about the whole story. Heer confesses that when she sees Virat all her old memories come back. Nuttan consoles her and then Heer pledges that she would try to keep a strong face in front of Virat and will no longer behave as a weak person. Just then Virat comes and asks Heer about how she is feeling and states that he is only asking so that no one accuses him later. Virat tells Nuttan then she should take Heer to the world of eunuchs with herself. Virat warns Heer that he will get her expelled from the college within 5 days. To which Heer asks what will he do if that doesn't happen? Virat says that he will leave college. Heer tells him to gear up and leave the college soon. The episode ends.

ALSO READ| 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update August 7: Heer Brings Soham Home

ALSO READ| 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 6 Written Update | Mr Bajaj & Komolika Argue

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.