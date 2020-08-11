'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Aug 10: Jharana Creates Scene In College

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular family-drama show that airs on Colors TV channel. The serial earlier featured Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Now a similar storyline is being depicted by a younger generation with many twists. It features Jigyasa Singh as Heer Singh and Simba Nagpal as Virat Singh, the lead couple in the show. Read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for August 10, 2020

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 10 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode starts with Gurminder reaching Heer’s house to ask Heer’s family to give him another chance. Preeto refuses but Gurminder says that Virat keeps thinking of Heer and hasn’t forgotten her, she suggests Preeto and family consider this thought before rejecting it completely. Soham asks Gurminder to leave the house, just when he starts insulting her, Heer reaches and stops Soham from speaking ill about Gurminder. Gurminder then herself asks Heer to give another chance to Virat, to which Heer refuses.

Heer offers Gurminder a cup of tea, but Gurminder leaves saying that she will only drink tea from her when she becomes the daughter-in-law of her house by marrying Virat. Gurminder reaches home and talks to Virat while trying to pursue him to realise his mistake of leaving Heer at the mandap and instead apologise to her. But Virat is adamant and he refuses that he will never ask for an apology from Heer. Just then Jharana comes and she starts scolding Gurminder, however, Gurminder leaves from there without responding to Jharana.

On the other hand, Virat and Heer reach college and get busy with the NGO work. Just then their college mates start to create a situation so that both Heer and Virat can clear out their misunderstandings and make peace together. They put a cloth over them and then both Heer and Virat share a romantic moment for a while before Virat gets furious and leaves from the room.

Shano, on the other hand, is planning how to reveal to Soham that her sister is a eunuch as well. At the same time, Soham is seen searching for old documents trying to find more information about his parents. He searches for Soumya’s father by looking at an address that he found, but he isn’t able to locate the address. Meanwhile, at Heer’s college, a classmate brings burger for everyone. Heer is just about to eat a burger but she catches Virat adding chilli sauce on her burger. Heer scolds Virat while Virat refuses and claims that he hasn’t added any chilli sauce. Just then Jharana comes and says that it was her burger but Virat says that this burger is not in her destiny. This makes Heer sad and she starts eating the burger due to while her mouth starts burning. Her classmate watches all this and gets angry with Virat and punches him. Both start to fight there. After the fight, Jharana asks Virat about why he feels sorry for Heer and if he likes her so much then he should propose to her directly. The episode ends here.

