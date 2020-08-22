'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Aug 21: Heer Decides She Will Not Give Up

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 21 episode begins with the Pandit returning to Virat’s house. The Pandit starts talking to Gurminder and Daljeet and tells them that if their daughter-in-law is still not pregnant, then they will have to take more severe measures for an offspring. The Pandit tells Gurminder and Daljeet that their daughter-in-law will have to perform a ritual in which she will have to do an Aarti for her husband. After that, she will also be unable to eat food until her husband eats first.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update for August 21, 2020

The Pandit continues his explanation about the ritual and tells Virat's family all the precautions they will have to follow. He adds that the ritual will be successful only if the whole process is difficult and tiring for the wife. Gurminder and Daljeet look at each other and agree to try this new ritual so that their daughter-in-law gets pregnant.

Virat finally arrives at the scene and notices the Pandit. He asks his parents why the Pandit has returned to their house. However, Parmeet asks Gurminder to keep the ritual a secret from Virat, as he would definitely be opposed to it. Virat asks Gurminder if the Pandit is bothering her again and tries to find out the truth. Gurminder tells Virat that she herself called the Pandit to the house so that they could discuss Virat's marriage.

Virat asks Gurminder why she is so eager to get him married. However, Daljeet stops Gurminder from talking and tells Virat that she is just very excited. Daljeet then forces Gurminder to leave the room so that the ritual remains a secret from Virat.

Meanwhile, Heer is upset after her fight with Jharana. Heer reveals that she will go to college no matter what and will not give up. At the same time, Virat thinks about how Heer is going to lose the bet because no one is willing to help her out. However, Heer says that she will ask God for help during the Ganpati festival.

