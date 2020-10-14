'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Oct 13, 2020: Virat Is Alive And Back

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Oct 13 episode starts as Heer’s and Virat’s family perform a puja for Durga Maa and pray for the clouds of crisis that is hovering over them to subside. While performing the puja with an instrument, Heer’s hands get hurt but she doesn’t stop. Parmeet is unable to manage herself and couldn’t control her tears. Sant handles Parmeet and tries to calm her down. Preeto and Harak Singh get anxious looking at the blood flowing from Heer’s hands and try their best to stop her but Heer is so involved in praying for Virat that Preeto and Harak Singh’s words do not reach her. Read Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update ahead to know what happened in the episode.

After the puja, Preeto says that even if Virat brings his pieces and present it to her, she will still refuse for the marriage of Heer and Virat because Preeto knows what is right and what is wrong for Heer. Heer does not agree with what Preeto is deciding and insists on marrying Virat once he’s back. Soham tells Heer that she shouldn’t be going against Preeto because this is for her well-being and safely only. Virat comes inside and says that Heer’s well-being is in this marriage. Heer gets very happy looking at Virat , safe and healthy.

Preeto forcibly takes Heer’s hand and takes Heer with her. Virat promises Preeto and Harak Singh that one day he will marry Heer in front of their eyes and take her away from them. Rohan tells Virat that his parents are worried about him and he should go to his house. Virat denies it and says that it is his parents who drove him out of the house and assumed that he is dead for them.

Rohan explains to Virat that parents can be angry with their children but can never stop caring and loving for them. He says that Virat should go and meet his parents once so that their anxiety is lessened. Virat agrees with Rohan. Simran asks Parmeet to go inside the house but Parmeet says that she will not go until Virat comes back. Just as Virat comes there, Parmeet feels relieved to see Virat. She hugs him and says that if he wants to marry Heer then Parmeet has no objection but asks Virat to never risk his life again.

Virat apologizes and tells Parmeet that he will never do it again. Sant slaps Virat and tells him to stop with his childish antics. Sant says that he too gives his approval for Heer and Virat’s marriage. Virat hugs Sant and thinks that no one can stop Heer from becoming the daughter-in-law of this house. Stay tuned to know about Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode updates.

