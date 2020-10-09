Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update For Oct 8, 2020: Virat Is Ready To Die For Heer

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki October 8 episode starts as Preeto slaps Heer. Virat tries to give Preeto an explanation but Harak Singh stops Virat from doing so. Preeto tells Heer that Preeto has understood that Heer had gone to make a phone call to Virat on the pretext of bathing in the bathroom. Preeto gets very furious and says that Virat was an outsider but Heer was her own, and still Heer betrayal Preeto. Read Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Heer denies all these allegations and says that she did not intend to betray Preeto. Virat tells Preeto that this is not Heer’s mistake and says that the whole mistake was his own. Harak Singh shouts at Virat and asks him to keep quiet. Harak Singh tells Virat that it is a matter of their house and Harak Singh knows how to deal with it well so no interference from Virat is needed.

Preeto tells everyone that now she will take Heer back home and then see how Heer and Virat are able to get closer to each other. Virat tells Preeto that he cannot live without Heer and neither can Heer live without him. He begs Preeto to not separate them from each other. But Preeto does not listen to him and takes Heer away from him, with her. Virat tries to stop Preeto but Harak Singh grabs his hand from the back.

Harak Singh says that he is the same man who had shot Soumya for Heer, so if Virat tried to harass them again, the result would be the same as Soumya. Harak Singh goes away after saying this. Preeto forces Heer to sit into the car and Harak Singh starts the car. Just as Heer shouts “Virat”, Harak Singh shouts at her and tells her that it would be better if she kept quiet. They leave from there in the car, leaving Virat alone while he cries.

Later, Preeto meets Virat at a hill spot. She tells Virat that no matter how sweetly he talks to them, she will not be misled by it. Virat tells Preeto that if she still does not have faith in him then he is ready to give his life by jumping from the cliff. While Preeto and Virat are talking, Heer and others also reach on the spot and are surprised to see this scene. Stay tuned to know about Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode updates.

