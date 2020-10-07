'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For October 6, 2020: Heer Leaves Virat

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s episode that aired on October 6, 2020, starts as a sweeper tries to awaken Virat. Virat thinks that it is Heer who is trying to wake him up and says “Heer let me sleep for a while” in his sleep. The sweeper starts laughing and says that he is not Heer, and asks Virat to wake up. Just as Virat wakes up, he finds Heer gone and Heer’s shawl kept around him. Read further ahead to know more about what happened after in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki's latest episode.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update Oct 6

Virat smiles and says that even though Heer is very angry with him, she still cares a lot for him and that is the reason why she came to him last night and covered him with her shawl. Virat thinks of going and meeting Heer. There, Shaano tells Ravi that Preeto and Harak are cowards for making her unconscious. She says that she has no faith in the two of them as they can even give her poison. Ravi tells Shaano that no poison can be given to her because she herself is a "very poisonous person" and is also spreading poison in Heer’s life. Just as Shaano is being accused by Ravi, Virat comes there. Virat tells Shaano that she will have to face Virat too because he is Heer’s protector.

Shaano starts laughing at Virat and makes fun of him. Shaano says that the one whom he has come to protect has already left him. Virat gets shocked on hearing what Shaano said. Virat asks Rohan and others if what Shaano said is true. Rohan says that they should sit comfortably and talk about the entire situation. Virat refuses to sit down and says that he only wants the answers to his questions. Rohan tells Virat that it is true and Heer is gone. Ravi and Sindhu tell Virat that Heer has gone out of Gurdaspur for a year in order to focus on studies. Virat asks how Heer can get away from him for a year without even telling him.

Later in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Oct 6 episode, Sindhu tells Virat that this is the right thing for both, Heer and Virat. Virat says that he will not stay away from Heer at any cost and decides to find Heer. At the same time, Virat prays to God that God should give all the goodwill to Heer’s family. He says that even after knowing the trouble in the love story of Soumya and Harman, Heer’s family is still doing something like this for her.

