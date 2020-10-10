'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Oct 9, 2020: Virat Jumps Off Cliff For Heer

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Oct 9 episode starts as Virat tries to talk to Preeto, but Harak Singh hits Virat on his face. Preeto bashes up Heer for making a phone call to Virat with the pretext of taking a bath. Preeto tells Heer that Virat is a stranger to them, but Heer is their own and yet, she has broken Preeto’s trust for him. Read Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Oct 5, 2020: Virat Gets Drunk At Party

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update Oct 9

Virat says that Heer didn’t do anything and it was his mistake. Harak Singh says that they very well know how to make Heer understand and take care of her. Just as Virat tells Harak Singh that he loves Harak Singh’s granddaughter (Heer) a lot, Harak Singh says that love means to give, sacrifice, and not to snatch anything. Harak Singh tells Virat that he has played games with Heer’s family in the name of friendship. Virat says that he really loves her and begs them not to ask him to go.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For October 6, 2020: Heer Leaves Virat

Preeto tells Virat that all her life was spent in the dilemma if she will accept a kinnar or not. She says that she doesn’t trust anyone in Heer’s matter. Virat asks Preeto how can she not trust him? Preeto says that if Virat would have been in her place then he wouldn’t have trusted anyone too. Virat says that he can understand but says that Harman Singh also died after falling down from a cliff like this. Virat tells Preeto that she might have felt the pain, but also must have felt proud as nobody can love anyone like Harman Singh had loved Soumya. Virat says that he will jump off from this cliff to prove his love, and says that if he gets saved then Preeto has to give Heer’s hand to him and if he doesn’t get saved then they can think that they got rid of a mad lover.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For October 7, 2020: Virat Gets Beaten Up

Preeto tells Virat that this is not love but madness. Just as Preeto asks him to come and holds his hand, Virat shrugs her hand and runs towards the cliff, saying “I love you Heer”. Heer reaches over there with Sindhu, Mahi, and Harak Singh, and they start to walk towards the cliff. Preeto runs to stop Virat but he opens his arms wide and falls backwards while smiling. Preeto is shocked and recalls Harman Singh falling down the very same way. Just as Heer reaches over there and shouts “Virat”, Virat says that history will not be repeated as he will return for Heer. Tu Hi Mera Khuda plays in the background, while Heer comes crying near the cliff and Preeto holds her. Stay tuned to know more about Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode updates.

Also Read | Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update For Oct 8, 2020: Virat Is Ready To Die For Heer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.