Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update For Oct 14, 2020: Virat Tries To Impress Preeto

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Oct 14 episode starts as Parmeet tells everyone that they should go and ask for Heer’s hand from Preeto and Harak Singh, for Virat, without further delay. Virat refuses this plan and tells everyone that Preeto is still not ready for Heer and Virat’s marriage, so they should wait for some more time. Sant jokingly tells Virat that if Preeto is not ready for the marriage then he can kidnap Heer for Virat. Virat asks Sant to not think like a policeman every time and to think like a father and a to-be father-in-law so that he knows what is right and what is wrong for his children. Read Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For October 7, 2020: Virat Gets Beaten Up

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update

Virat recalls the day when Preeto trusted him and told him about Heer’s secret. Since Virat cannot share this thing with Parmeet, he tells her that he himself doesn’t know about what problem Preeto has with Heer and Virat’s relationship. Just as Mahi goes to Heer and notices Heer wearing Soumya’s dress, thinking that she looks like Soumya. Heer tells Mahi that if she has come to Heer on Preeto’s request then Heer does not want to talk to Mahi.

Also Read | Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update For Oct 8, 2020: Virat Is Ready To Die For Heer

Mahi asks Heer to just stand up. Just as Heer stands up jerkily, Mahi watches her from top to bottom with a weird expression. Heer is very surprised by Mahi’s strange behaviour and asks Mahi about what she is doing. Mahi tells Heer that soon she is going to be a bride and Mahi is taking her measurements for the wedding dress. Heer gets astonished. Mahi tells Heer that she is happy with Heer and Virat’s marriage and consoles Heer by saying that soon others will also agree to it.

Aslo Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Oct 12, 2020: Everyone Looks For Virat

In the morning, Preeto asks Rohan to shut all the doors but Heer says that no doors can stop Virat from coming here. After a while, Virat arrives and asks everyone to open the doors but no one opens them. Virat then decides to come inside through the window. Just as Mahi sees him coming inside through the window, she tells Virat that thieves come through the window and if Virat has the courage then he should come through the door. Stay tuned to know about Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode updates.

Also Read | 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Oct 13, 2020: Virat Is Alive And Back

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.