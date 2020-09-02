'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For September 1: Virat Misses Heer A Lot

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s episode that aired on September 01, 2020 starts as Sant Baksh and the DIG hug each other and congratulate each other on becoming samdhis. Parmeet congrats Jharna for winning Virat over. Jharna says that right now she has only won a relation with Virat but very soon she will also win over his heart. Read ahead.

Parmeet takes out her own bangles from her hands and makes Jharna wear them. She says that these bangles were in search of the 'right hands' and tells DIG that Jharna is a part of their family now and will stay in his house now. Virat comes there and meets everyone, putting up a smile on his face. Gurwinder sees that there’s an injury on his hand and questions him about it. Jharna shows her bangles to him and asks about the injury on his hand.

Virat says that it is nothing and shows Jharna the ring in his finger. She asks him to keep the ring safe and says that it shouldn’t get lost again. Virat goes to the college and asks everyone to have the sweets that he has brought as his marriage has been fixed. Heer’s friend says that he is getting married to Jharna and she will be his wife after 21 days. She then leaves while clapping her hands.

Heer’s friend asks Virat if he is sure that he wants Heer or Jharna to be his wife. Virat says that when someone is near, people want to fight and when the person is far, one yearns to fight with them. When Virat gets very angry at Heer’s friend, Nutan thinks that Virat’s problem is not that Heer is a kinnar, but his problem is that how did he fall in love with a kinnar?. Nutan gets on a mission to end the disgusting feeling and hatred for kinnars in Virat’s heart and thinks that she has just 21 days to give a happy end to Virat and Heer’s love story.

Soham comes to the Kinnars’ house and tells everyone that he came here to meet Kareena. When Kareena asks what work does he have with her, Soham shows her Heer’s photo and says that she is a kinnar and asks her to bring Heer at the house under any circumstances. Kareena gives the aarti plate to Rani and asks Soham about who he is, to which Soham says that he is Soham Singh. He says that he belongs to Harak Singh and Preeto’s family, and is the son of Varun and Surbhi but has been brought up by Soumya. After listening to all this, Kareena asks people to throw Soham out. Soham tells her that Harman Singh’s daughter Heer is a kinnar, and was very dear to Soumya. Kareena is shocked to know about this and thinks that years old revenge will start between Soumya and Harman now.

