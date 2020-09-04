'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 3, 2020: Heer Goes Missing

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s episode that aired on September 3, 2020, starts as Kareena looks at Heer and imagines Soumya standing over there. Heer takes out all the money from her purse and offers it to Kareena, but the kinnars still keep clapping. Heer tells them that her Gulabo used to say that some of the people do this act as a joke in order to scare people, but Heer says that she is not afraid of them. Read ahead.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update, Sept 3

Just as Kareena tells Heer that she might feel disgusted with them, Heer says not at all and says that in fact, she thinks that they are all very cute and hugs them one by one. Kareena then recalls what Soham had asked them to do and asks Heer to take all of them to have an icecream. Heer tells them that she had recently met with an accident and that can’t walk for a longer distance. Rani tells all the kinnars that if someone is showing humanity towards them then they shall support her. All the kinnars hold Heer and help her walk until the place where a lady is selling ice cream. Just as Kareena asks the lady to give them ice cream, a lady who has her face covered gives them ice cream.

Later in the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Sept 3 episode, Preeto gets worried and asks Harak Singh that why Heer hasn’t come home till now. Harak Singh asks Preeto to calm down and says that she will come soon. Just as Preeto sees the diya setting off inside the temple, she tells Harak Singh that this is a very inauspicious sign. Harak Singh asks her not to worry and asks her to light the diya again. Shanno thinks that Heer is gone and a very inauspicious thing has happened. Just as Preeto says that she will call Rohan, Rohan comes there.

When Preeto asks Rohan about Heer’s whereabouts, Rohan asks if she has come home or not. Preeto says that she had gone with Rohan, but he tells her that just as he was about to get Heer home, he got Shanno dadi’s call asking him to bring besan. He tells Preeto that he made Heer sit on the bench and left to buy besan. Rohan says that when he returned to the bench, Heer was not there. When Preeto asks Shanno about why did she call Rohan and ask him to bring besan, Shanno says that Preeto had only asked her to make besan kadi. Preeto gets worried and runs out of the house, followed by Rohan and Harak Singh.

Soham comes home and thinks that maybe everyone came to know about Heer going missing. Shanno comes and asks about what happened and if Heer reached her home. Just as Heer comes home and asks Soham that where did he go leaving her alone, Soham gets worried. Soham tells Heer that he asked her to wait there and went to get water. Soham then says thank god nothing happened to her. Preeto comes back home and slaps Soham hard on his face. Preeto says that they gave Heer’s responsibility to her brothers and if they can’t protect her then they shall not take her out. Preeto says everyone shall now make efforts to protect Heer as Soumya’s enemies are behind Heer’s life. Soham thinks that this slap will prove costly to Preeto.

