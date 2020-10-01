'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update: Heer Decides To Walk Out Of Virat's Life

The episode of Shakti-Astitva Ehsaas Ki starts with Heer and Virat reaching the hospital. He gets surprised on seeing his entire family waiting outside the hospital. He asks his family members not to say a word against Heer since it was not her fault. The family members agree to it and ask Virat to rest since he is not keeping well. Virat tells his family that he will drop Heer home when Rohan reaches there and tells Virat that he will take Heer home. Parmeet thanks Heer for helping them, as Heer leaves with Rohan.

The next morning, Rohan informs Preeto that Heer's results will be announced soon. Preeto lights a lamp and prays for Heer's results to be good. Meanwhile, Soham comes looking for Preeto, but the family members taunt him. Jharna calls up Heer and asks her to bring flowers and card for Virat. Heer agrees to this and Jharna shares with the family. They make fun of Heer by calling her stupid.

When Heer reaches the hospital, she finds the nurse injecting Virat. She closes her eyes while the nurse does her job while Virat smiles at her innocence. He brings up the topic about their wedding but Heer ignores it. Virat starts getting second thoughts about his marriage with Heer, wondering if she really supports him.

Later in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki sept 30 episode, Gurminder enters the room and decides to tell the truth to Virat. Heer gestures Gurminder not to tell him the truth. Gurminder then asks Heer to talk to her family, if she really loves Virat. Just then, Parmeet, Sant and the others enter the room. Virat tells them that he wants to marry Heer, and also apologises to Jharna for hurting her. While Jharna pretends to be unhappy, Daljit takes Gurminder out of the room before she says anything.

Outside, Parmeet tries to slap Gurminder when Heer stops her from doing so. Heer warns Parmeet and tells her if she touches Gurminder again she will reveal the truth to Virat. Daljit holds Gurminder and tells her that he will be divorcing her soon. Heer gets disheartened about the turn of events and decides to meet Virat for the last time. She goes to his room when he's asleep and tells him that she will never meet him again.

