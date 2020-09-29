'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 28: Virat Re-gains Consciousness

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki September 28 episode begins with Heer waiting for Virat to gain consciousness. While Jharna feels insecure with Heer’s presence. Will this be the end of Virat and Jharna’s marriage? And, will Heer finally accept Virat’s proposal? Read on to know.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Sept 28 episode written update

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode begins with Jharna looking out for Heer in the hospital room. She looks everywhere but does not find Heer, so she leaves the room. Meanwhile, Heer who was hidden behind the curtains comes out as soon as she leaves. Heer feels sad as she looks at unconscious Virat and tells him that she will never come in between him and Jharna.

Virat regains consciousness

The following day, everyone is relieved as Virat regains consciousness. They are happy to see him awake. While Virat, on the other hand, is happy to see Heer there. Parmeet asks Preeto and Heer to leave the hospital since Virat is alright now. She tells Heer that if she is convinced that Virat is healed, she should leave with Preeto. Preeto and Heer leave the hospital. On the other hand, anxious Virat tells the nurse to call Heer in the room. But she informs him that everyone has left.

Virat believes that Heer will come back to visit him. He is sure that she won’t just come empty-handed but will bring a bouquet of flowers and card along too. Just then Heer enters the room with a bouquet of flowers and a card. Virat smiles at Heer. She tells Virat that he should take care and assures him that she will be present for his wedding. Virat interrupts Heer and tells her that she should go to the spot where the accident took place and look for the coin. Heer is shocked and rushes to the site to look for the coin. To her surprise, the heads side of the coin was up, which means that Heer has to marry Virat according to the bet.

Jharna begs Heer for help

Meanwhile, Gurwinder tells Heer that she should marry Virat as he is in love with her. She tries to convince Heer that God, Virat and Heer all three want to the same thing. Heer rejects it again. While Jharna stands there and hears the entire conversation. Furious Jharna, tells the entire family about what she heard.

Jharna begs Heer to help her to get married to Virat. Parmeet joins her too and tells Heer that she should pretend to be in love with Virat so that they can get him to marry Jharna. Heer rejects to offer help and tells them that she will not play any games with Virat. Jharna pleads again and tells Heer to speak about her feelings for Virat. While Heer denies it once again and tells Jharna that she should not play such games to win Virat’s heart.

At the hospital, Virat asks the nurse to help him sneak out of the hospital for a while as he wants to meet Heer. He devises a plan and tells the nurse about it. Meanwhile, Heer feels heavy-hearted with the events of the day and talks to Soumya’s picture. She cries and tells her that it’s too late to accept Virat now. Just then a bunch of letters enter her room through the window.

