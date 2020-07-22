Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update July 21, 2020: Heer Is Dejected

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular TV show that features Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, and Simba Nagpal in key roles. In the latest episode of the show, Heer got heartbroken when she learned about Virat's absence at their wedding. She met him at his place where Virat revealed the reason for not arrived for their wedding. With all that said now, read on to know Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 21, 2020:

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for July 21, 2020

The episode started with Heer getting ready as a bride and told Preeto that she would be starting a new life hence. Preeto felt emotional and started crying. Heer's mother arrived and her eyes got watery looking at Heer in the bride's dress. Heer's mother remembered how she declined to accept Heer, as she was a transgender. They two shared a memorable moment with each other. Soham arrived and started reminiscing their childhood. Harak arrived and then informed about the barat's arrival.

Virat did not arrive at the place and people started questioning his absence. Harak informed about their arrival and said they would be coming, however, the barat did not arrive. Heer said Virat's love is true and she wished he would come soon. Preeto cried and Harak tried to calm her down. Preeto said she knew Virat would not make it to his wedding after knowing Heer's truth. Preeto shared the instance when she met Virat at a temple and told him about Heer being a transgender and that is also the reason Heer loved Soumya more than everyone else.

Preeto then met Virat and told him that she was speaking the truth. To prove the same, she called Virat's mother if they had to carry out any other 'purification process' for Heer. Virat's mother said that would be enough as Heer stayed with Soumya during childhood and she would not meet her anymore and even if she came, she would not allow Heer to meet her. Preeto declined the call. Preeto asked Virat to check in the hospital if he does not trust the story. Preeto told Virat that after knowing all this if he still wanted to marry Heer, then she would have no issues.

