Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update July 20: Will Sarab's Assurance Give Meher Confidence?

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular TV show, featuring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak in prominent roles. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher; Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarab, and Kevina Tak essays Param. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the filming of the show was stalled, however, fresh episodes started to air from July 13, 2020. In the latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher got concerned about her newborn baby owing to his premature birth. Sarabjeet tried to calm down Meher and assured that the baby will grow healthy. Read on to know Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 20, 2020:

Choti Sarrdaarni written update July 20, 2020

The episode started with Sarab and depicts how he got excited at the arrival of the newborn. Sarab was shown to be happy and talked to the baby and playfully mocked Meher that he got a 'member of his team' just as she got Param on 'her team'. Doctor Payal arrived and congratulated them. Sister Lalitha later arrived and gave Meher her reports and the baby.

The sister also informed Sarab about the file in which Sarab had decided to save Meher. Sister Lalitha questioned Doctor Aditi why she cancelled all the appointments related to Meher's case. Meanwhile, Aditi got a call from Sarab who thanked her for saving Meher and the baby. Aditi replied that saving them was her duty. Sarab further informed her about Aditi not collecting the fees and Aditi told him she would collect it later.

Sarab disconnected the call to Aditi and told Meher how Aditi saved their life. They talked about how Aditi can be called for the naming ceremony. Kulwant asked Bittu to bring sweets. He further asked Lalitha is they can see Meher and the baby and Lalitha agreed. Yuvi woke up Param and he shared his dream of a baby and later he ran to Meher's room. Meanwhile, the doctor arrived and asked Meher and Sarb to take care of the baby since he is born prematurely.

Param entered the room and the nurse asked him to avoid touching the baby and that made Param sad. However, Sarab tried to explain to him. Kulwant also arrived to watch and said that Meher and she will fall weak due to a low immune system. Amrita took Kulwant away so that Meher can get rest.

Sarab tried to explain Param about the situation. Meher told Sarab that her mother is doing well, however, the baby's immune system is weak. Sarab explained that he was also prematurely born. A flashback showed Sarab having a cold and cough and Meher giving him medicines. Sarab tried to comfort Meher by assuring that they can take up the challenge. Meher then seemed to be relived by Sarab's words.

Param asked the compounder to help clean and sanitise his hands so that he can watch the baby. He further got his temperature and health checked. Param entered the room and informed that he is sanitised. Sarab got him close to the baby. Harleen called Sarab informing that she could not come as she had a headache and handed the phone to Meher. Harleen then asked Meher to send Saran and Param home as they did not eat anything all day. Meher is then shown to be worried, following which the episode ends.

