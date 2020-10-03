'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Oct 2: Preeto Reveals Heer's Identity

In the previous episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update, Virat flees from the hospital to meet Heer. On the other hand, Heer’s results are declared and she successfully clears her exam. However, Heer is upset since she does not make it to the merit list so that she could get the job of her dreams. Preeto finally gathers the courage to tell Heer about the truth of her identity. How will Heer react to the truth? Will Virat stop them from doing so? Read on to know more.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Oct 2 episode

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode begins with Virat assuring Heer’s family that he will marry her at all costs. He also tells them that he will convince them to allow Heer to marry him since his love for Heer is true. Shano is relived that because her work will get easier if they don’t tell Heer the truth.

Mallika warns Heer's family to tell her the truth

Meanwhile, Mallika tries to convince Preeto that Heer will be happy if she lives with her. Mahi disagrees and tells her that Heer will not go anywhere. She adds that Heer’s enemies are present in the house and that they must protect her from them. Mallika warns them that before it’s too late, they should tell Heer the truth.

Jharna leaves Virat's house

At Virat’s place, Jharna who is furious packs her luggage and decides to leave his house. Parmeet stops her from doing so and tells her not to go anywhere. Virat reaches home. He apologizes to everyone. Jharna takes off her frustration and tells Virat that she will never forget how he insulted her. She warns him that she will take revenge from Virat and Heer.

Meanwhile, Santbaksh who is furious with Virat beats him up with a belt. He tells him to get out of his house right away. Virat stops him as he holds the belt. He warns him that he will not leave anyone who thinks of harming Heer. Parmeet adds fuel to the fire as she goes on to revile Heer. She says that Heer is taking advantage of Virat just to marry him. Virat stops her from speaking another word against Heer.

Preeto reveals the truth to Heer

Elsewhere, Harak Singh is worried about Heer and tells Preeto that she should reveal the truth to Heer as soon as possible. Preeto cries and tells him that she will not do anything. Later, Harak Singh explains to her that it is better to tell Heer the truth. Heer arrives down next to everyone. Just when they were about to reveal the truth, Virat enters the house.

Virat steers the conversation away and distracts Heer. He arrives with a bunch of sweets to congratulate Heer for her results. Heer pushes Virat out of her house. But as stubborn as Virat is, he enters her house again but this time through the window. Heer tries to push him out again. But this time Virat locks her out of her house and scolds the entire family for trying to reveal the truth. He tells them that it’s a big risk and can put Heer’s life in danger.

