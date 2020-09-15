'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sep 14: Soham's True Intentions Uncovered

In the previous episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Virat realizes his true feelings for Heer and is ready to accept her. Jharna who is insecure about Heer and Virat’s relationship visits Heer’s family to invite them for the wedding. Later Preeto, Heer, Soham and Rohan arrive at Virat’s place for the ceremony. Will Soham succeed in killing Heer? Read to know.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update - Sept 14

The episode begins with Virat and Jharna’s turmeric ceremony. Heer begins to feel uncomfortable. Jharna who notices that Heer is uncomfortable tells her to be part of every function and to apply turmeric to her.

After that Jharna forces Heer to apply turmeric to Virat as well. Disheartened Heer later applies the turmeric to Virat. At that time Soham receives a phone call from Shanno. He leaves the ceremony to attend to the call.

Meanwhile, Rohan receives an unknown parcel and hands it over to Virat. Heer decides to leave the ceremony as she feels uncomfortable. However, she is stopped by Parmeet. Parmeet sees this ceremony as a good opportunity to embarrass Heer and her family. She stops them from leaving and asks them to stay for some longer time.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 4, 2020: Nutan Learns About Soham

Soham tries to kill Heer

On the other hand, Soham who is on call notices that Heer is leaving alone. He sees this as a good chance to execute his plan. Soham begins to approach Heer, however, he wears a mask so that she cannot recognize him. He tries to kill Heer by suffocating her.

Just then Virat who was disguised as Heer reveals himself to Soham. Preeto and Rohan arrive at that spot as part of their plan to expose the killer. Everyone is shocked upon seeing Soham as the masked man. Rohan informs Preeto that Heer is safe.

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Spt 10: Soham Is Provoked By Shanno

Soham is exposed

Preeto who is furious to see Soham as Heer’s killer tries to slap him. But she is stopped by Soham who does not have any remorse. Soham who is agitated informs them that he will not stop trying to kill Heer unless they send her to the transgender community’s place.

Virat tries to make Soham understand that Heer is his sister. He tries to calm him down. However, Soham who is filled with rage against his sister does not listen. He warns everyone that if they do not send Heer to that community he will definitely kill her. Rohan who has had enough slaps Soham for talking about Heer in this manner.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' written Update For September 11: Virat Tries To Woo Heer

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 7, 2020: Nutan Sacrifices Her Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.