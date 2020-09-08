'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 7, 2020: Nutan Sacrifices Her Life

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s episode that aired on September 4, 2020, starts with Kareena taking away Heer. Nutan tries to stop Kareena but the latter hits her on the head and takes away Heer. Preeto and Harak start looking for Heer everywhere. Soham then starts celebrating Heer's kidnapping plan which was successful along with Rohan. Rohan exclaims that he misses Heer but Soham asks him not to think about her.

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 4, 2020: Nutan Learns About Soham

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update, Sept 7

On the other hand, Virat goes on to bring food for his brother at the police station. Virat then also hears about Heer being kidnapped from Nutan. Virat asks his brother to help him rescue Heer but the latter refuses. On the other hand, Rohan and Soham fall asleep. Nutan finally manages to inform Preeto about Heer being kidnapped. Virat manages to reach to rescue Heer and blocks Kareena's way. Kareena orders her goons to nab Virat too. Virat manages to fight Kareena's goons. Kareena then goes on to fire a bullet at Virat but Nutan comes in the way to save the latter and takes the bullet on her. But Kareena keeps on firing the bullets and Nutan takes all the bullets on herself. Finally, Virat starts fighting with Kareena.

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For September 2, 2020: Heer Gets In Trouble

Nutan sacrifices her life while saving Virat

Kareena manages to push Virat and escape from there. An injured Nutan calls Virat. Nutan who is taking her last breath asks Virat to protect Heer despite his pleas to take her to the hospital. Before dying, Nutan also says that Heer truly loves Virat. Saying this, Nutan dies and Virat screams her name in agony. Later, Preeto along with Harak, Mallika and all the other transgenders arrive at the spot and ask Virat about all the incidents that happened there. Virat reveals to them how Nutan sacrificed her life while saving him. Preeto starts worrying for Heer. Preeto then finds Heer in the cab. Heer, who was unconscious all the while, manages to wake up with the help of others. She immediately starts searching for Nutan. Heer is shattered on seeing Nutan dead and starts crying. The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Sept 7 episode ends there.

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 3, 2020: Heer Goes Missing

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For September 1: Virat Misses Heer A Lot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.