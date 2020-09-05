'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 4, 2020: Nutan Learns About Soham

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s episode that aired on September 4, 2020, starts with Virat entering his house and finding something amiss there. His family members lie from him so that he remains unaware about Panditji's new task. Kareena tries to call Soham but the latter does not pick up his phone. Heer can be seen writing about her day in Saumya's diary and she thanks her mother as the diary helped her to cope up with her life.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update, Sept 4

While Heer is writing the diary, Preeto brings milk for Heer. Heer asks Preeto that if her mother was so good, why did the transgender community form such a grave enmity with her. To this, Preeto tells her that this is because Saumya fell in love with Harman. Heer tells her that from now on, she will lock horns with all of her mother's enemies and that she will try to take care of herself. Preeto becomes teary-eyed and goes on to bless her.

Meanwhile, Preeto goes to strangle Shano and warns her that if she learns that she had a hand to create trouble in Kareena's case, Preeto will not leave her. Soham witnesses all this and thinks that Saumya needs to be reunited with her own community and then later goes on to vist Kareena. On the other hand, Nutan learns that Soham has reunited with Kareena. On reaching Kareena's place, Soham talks angrily with her but the latter asks him to talk to her properly.

Virat remembers Heer

While Soham is leaving from there, he is shocked to see Nutan standing there. Nutan threatens Soham that she will tell everyone that he is meeting with Kareena. But Soham goes on to threaten her that if she tries to attack him, he will expose Heer's transgender secret to everyone. Nutan becomes scared on listening to this and thinks of protecting Heer as the latter's enemies have been increasing. Jhanara brings breakfast for Virat and shows him the wedding card. Seeing the wedding card, Virat begins to remember Heer and Jhanara enquires if he is alright. Virar and Jhanara go on to share an emotional moment together.

