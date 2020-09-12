'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' written Update For September 11: Virat Tries To Woo Heer

Released in the year 2017, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki follows the story of Heer, who is unaware of her gender identity. She falls in love with Virat and marries him despite familial objections. Starring Kamya Punjabi, Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena and Jigyasa Singh in the leading roles, the show airs on Colors TV. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much-loved show.

Shakti-Astitva Ki Ehsaas Ke written update for September 11

The latest episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts off with Heer meeting Virat. Disturbed with the ill experiences she endured with Virat in the past, Heer asks Virat to leave her room and vows to close their love chapter forever. However, Heer’s reaction leaves Virat disturbed, who screams to himself in frustration in another room. On hearing the voice, Jharna enters the room and enquires Virat if he has seen a bad dream and calms him down.

The next morning, Jharna informs the family that Virat was very disturbed last night. Reacting to Jharna’s claims, Virat’s mother asks her to dig out the reason behind his problems. The next scene features Preeto reprimanding Rohan on letting Heer escape alone to the temple.

Meanwhile, at the temple, Heer runs into Virat, who informs her that Saumya’s diary has all the confessions. Backing his claims, Virat also reads a few pages from her diary to woo Heer. However, Heer doesn’t trust him and states that she doesn’t need anyone in her life anymore and storms out of the temple. A heartbroken Virat turns to Goddess Durga and promises to take care of Heer forever.

Later, Soham, from a distance, notices Heer outside the temple and aims a gun at her. However, he refrains from shooting her, as Virat blocks Heer. Meanwhile, Virat, who tries to persuade Heer to accept him, offers Heer to go on a coffee date with him. Reacting to Virat’s offer, Heer asks him to find Nutan’s culprit first and put him/her behind the bars. Heer leaves the temple and secretly vows to find the real culprit herself.

