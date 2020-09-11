Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Spt 10: Soham Is Provoked By Shanno

In the previous episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Heer was stopped by Virat from going to the police station. Virat who is constantly thinking about Nutan’s last words to him receives a call from Preeto. Preeto asks Virat to meet her behind the temple and Virat agrees to meet her.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for September 10

The episode begins with the meeting of Preeto and Virat behind the temple. Preeto who is worried about Heer asks Virat not to change his feelings towards Heer. Virat assures Preeto that he has not changed and is still the same. He explains to her that he is only protecting Heer because of Nutan’s last wish. Preeto then questions Virat about his fight with Soham, to which Virat replies that Soham was curious to know why Heer and Virat ended their relationship. Once Virat reaches home Jharna notices the bite marks on Virat’s hand. Virat gets angry at Jharna’s constant questioning and warns her not to interfere in his personal space.

On the other hand, Heer informs Gurwinder about Kareena and asks her to find out more about Kareena. Shanno who notices that Soham is alone in his room begins to provoke him against Heer. She tells Soham that it is best if he kills Heer. The next day, Virat overhears Heer and Gurwinder’s call. Later, Virat who is worried about Heer tells Gurwinder not to help Heer.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 9: Heer Is Stopped By Virat

Meanwhile, Jharna who is insecure about Virat’s behaviour informs him that she will be staying over at his place for the next few days. To get his mind off the recent events, Jharna hands a book over to Virat. This reminds him of the time Heer showed Virat Soumya’s diary.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 3, 2020: Heer Goes Missing

At Heer’s place Harak Singh decides to test Heer to see if she's prepared for her upcoming exams or not. They share a cute family moment and Heer feels grateful for having such a beautiful family. Meanwhile, Sonam who is furious questions Heer about topics related to the transgender community.

Virat decides to enter Heer’s room and searches for Soumya’s diary. But Heer notices Virat in her room and questions him. Virat sees this as a perfect opportunity and tells Heer not to connect with Gurwinder about Kareena.

Image Credits: Still from Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 7, 2020: Nutan Sacrifices Her Life

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 4, 2020: Nutan Learns About Soham

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.