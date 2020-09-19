'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 18: Soham Holds Knife Against Heer

In the previous episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Heer accepts Virat’s friendship. The episode ends with Soham holding a knife against Heer’s neck. Does he succeed? Will he finally kill Heer? Or will Virat come to Heer’s rescue once again? Read further to know.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update September 18

Soham holds a knife against Heer’s neck

The episode begins with Soham holding a knife on Heer’s neck. However, he tells Heer that this is just a prank and they have to scare everyone. Naive Heer agrees to Soham and begins acting like she is held at hostage. Heer begins to call for help and everyone arrives to see what happened. They are shocked. Preeto and Harak Singh beg Soham to leave her. However, he yells that if they step near them he will kill Heer and walks towards the door with her.

Virat saves Heer again

Just when Soham is about to leave, Virat enters the house holding a gun against Soham. Everyone is shocked to see Virat. Heer whispers to Virat that this is just a prank and that he should keep the gun down. However, Virat tells Soham that his prank is over now that he has come and tells him to leave Heer. Preeto scolds Heer for pulling such a prank on them. Meanwhile, Virat asks everyone to get ready for his Mehndi ceremony.

At Virat’s house, Jharna and Parmeet are happy with the decoration for the ceremony. They are relieved that the wedding is finally happening. Meanwhile, Gurwinder arrives and informs Parmeet that the preparations for the ceremony are ready. However, Parmeet taunts Gurwinder for not getting pregnant. Gurwinder gets upset and warns Daljeet that if he doesn’t take a stand for her, she will tell everyone that they are not able to conceive because of him.

Heer and Virat get in trouble

Meanwhile, Heer and her family arrive with Virat for the celebration. Jharna sees this as a good opportunity to make Heer feel uncomfortable. She asks Heer to apply mehndi on her hands. Heer agrees and does it with a smile. Virat who is in awe of Heer, can’t stop staring at her. He recalls all the memories they shared and wonders why they can’t be together.

Just then he notices a spark near the lights and goes to fix it. On the other hand, Shanno tells Soham that they need to plan something bigger against Preeto. She is worried that Harak Singh and Preeto will get back at them.

Virat gets an electric shock while fixing the lights. Everyone is scared to see Virat and start screaming. Meanwhile, Heer gushes towards him. She uses a wooden staircase to pull the wire. Virat and Heer get unconscious and fall to the ground. Everyone rushes towards them. Once Heer gains consciousness she asks for Virat while Virat gets a vision that he is proposing to Heer.

Image Credits: Still from Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki episode

