'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 17: Harak Singh Threatens Soham

Previously on Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Virat kneels before and begs for her friendship. He puts his life in danger to get Heer to accept his friendship. Preeto explains to Heer that she should become Virat’s friend. Does Heer finally accept it? Read more to know.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update September 17

Heer agrees to be friends with Virat

The episode begins with Preeto explaining to Heer about how she complains about not having any friends all the time. She further states that now when Virat is asking for her friendship, she should agree to it. After giving it a lot of thought, Heer finally agrees to befriend Virat. She shows Virat the wound that she got while trying to save him. Virat cleans the blood and tells her this is a sign that they are meant to be friends.

Virat is caught sneaking out

Once Virat enters his room through the window. He finds that his entire family is waiting for him in his room. Jharna who is flabbergasted questions Virat of his whereabouts. Virat tells everyone that he had gone to meet Heer. Jharna gets furious and tells him that she has a problem with it and he should not see Heer anymore. Virat’s mom is shocked too. Virat replies by saying that he has never restricted Jharna from doing anything, so the same should apply to her.

Jharna tells him that Heer is his ex-girlfriend and that makes her uncomfortable. Further Virat warns her that she should not interfere in his personal space. Later, Virat’s mother tells Jharna not to worry and that she can control him after the wedding.

Heer cries to Preeto

The next morning Preeto visits Heer’s room with breakfast but finds out that she’s upset. When asked, Heer questions Preeto about why she told her to befriend Virat. Preeto tells Heer that it is not good for her to hold anything against Virat and that she should forgive him. Heer cries to Preeto while telling her that she’s not happy with Virat’s marriage to Jharna. Preeto consoles her and tells Heer that there’s something better in store for her.

Harak Singh points a gun at Soham

Meanwhile, Harak Singh who is flushed with anger points a gun towards Soham. He warns him to stay away from Heer. Harak Singh offers half of his property to Soham in exchange of Heer’s safety. Preeto who witnesses this begs Soham to leave Heer alone. Meanwhile, Shanno enters the room and is happy seeing Preeto in that manner.

She goes on to insult Preeto and asks her to stay in her limits. Harak Singh is furious with Shanno’s behaviour and gets into an argument with her. Soham stops Harak Singh and takes a stand for Shanno. He tells Harak Singh that he is not interested in his properties. He later reveals a picture of his father and tells them that he is here for revenge.

Soham holds a knife at Heer

Later, Soham notices Heer sitting all by herself in the hall. He asks Heer to pass the knife for cutting a slice of apple. Once Heer passes the knife, he tells her that he remembered a scene from a movie and holds the knife at her neck. Everyone is shocked. Does Soham kill Heer? Stay tuned to know.

