Shakti Mohan Becomes A Multipurpose Fan As She Mops The Marble Floor

Shakti Mohan recently shared a video of herself mopping the floor while her sister Neeti Mohan does the commentary for the video. The video has her stretching in every way possible while she gives it a “dance” touch. Neeti Mohan can be heard calling her multipurpose for the way she is rolling and stretching on the floor.

Shakti Mohan’s multipurpose mopping

Shakti Mohan recently updated her fans on all the fun that she has been having at home with her sisters Mukti Mohan and Neeti Mohan. In a video that Shakti Mohan posted, she can be seen mopping and dusting the floor while she properly stretches and even does a few contemporary dance steps. She can be seen going round and round as she cleans the marble floor. In the background, Neeti Mohan can be heard saying that Shakti Mohan has been mopping and dusting in the best way possible. She can also be heard jokingly saying that Shakti Mohan comes to the rescue when fans do not work at their place. She has added towards the end that people can contact Shakti Mohan in case they need someone to do such chores. In the caption for the post, Shakti Mohan has mentioned how her family is making her do all the work at home. Have a look at the fun video from Shakti Mohan’s Instagram here.

Shakti Mohan’s feasible advice to the fans

Shakti Mohan recently uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle, explaining how people can make masks at home. In the video put up, she can be seen creating a face mask out of a scarf or regular piece of cloth. Have a look at the video posted by Shakti Mohan here.

Image Courtesy: Shakti Mohan Instagram

