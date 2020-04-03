Shakti Mohan's 'inter Gali Stapu Championship League' Makes Fans Nostalgic

Sisters Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan are spending their quarantine days indulging in some fun games which they are calling, ‘quarantine games’. The two have been sharing videos and pictures from their fun activities be it yoga, badminton, or belly dancing. Recently, Mukti Mohan tagged Shakti for a hopscotch challenge and the latter almost managed to be a ‘champ’ in it. However, the entire act of playing hopscotch or stupa as called in Hindi, brought back nostalgic moments of the childhood of many followers of Shakti Mohan.

Also Read | Shakti Mohan Is Fit And Flexible And These Pictures Are Proof

In the video that was shared on Shakti Mohan’s wall, she is seen playing ‘inter galli stupa championship’, which means ‘inter street hopscotch challenge’. Mukti Mohan is the voiceover for the video, while Shakti goes back to her childhood days by performance the challenge. While many fans are aware of the fact Shakti is fit and flexible, she could easily reach until square four. However, hopscotch is not as easy as it looks, as the dancer was out after losing her balance in the fourth round.

Check out how Shakti Mohan is spending her time during the lockdown

Also Read | Shakti Mohan's Wide Range Of Skirts That Fans Can Take Fashion Cues From

Shakti Mohan shared the video and wrote the caption, “Inter galli stapu Championship League 👀🤪😝🤫 Guess kariye ... Main kaise out Hui? 1. Mera balance out hua, 2. Aim box main bararbar nahi hua, 3. Mujhe distract Kiya Gaya, 4. All of the above. Ghar pe khelna ye game. White Tape ya Chalk se ban jayega floor pe. Super duper fun hai #stayhomestaysafe @muktimohan #bachpankegames #nostalgia#quarantinegames #21dayslockdown.” She wanted her followers to guess how she was put out of the game and lost the hopscotch challenge.

Also Read | Shakti Mohan Absolutely Loves Beaches And These Pictures Are Proof; See Here

Earlier in March, Mukti Mohan had introduced the game and the challenge on her Instagram. She tagged her sister Shakti Mohan to do the video. The witty video above is the result of the tag. Looks like the Mohan sisters are making the most of the quarantine days with fun and interesting games.

Mukti Mohan had tagged Shakti Mohan for the lockdown games

Also Read | Shakti Mohan Loves Wearing Pastel Coloured Outfits; Here's Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.