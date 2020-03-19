Shakti Mohan Absolutely Loves Beaches And These Pictures Are Proof; See Here

Apart from being a talented dancer and actor, Shakti Mohan is also a travel and fashion enthusiast. The actor is quite active on her social media account and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. While there are many ways to revive and relax during one's busy schedules, Shakti Mohan seems to have found the perfect way to revive her soul -- and that seems to be the beach.

She is oftentimes seen spending time at the beach and her Instagram pictures are proof of the same. She gives fans an insight into the fun time she is having and also gives fans some major beachwear cues. Here are the pictures that prove the same:

ALSO READ | Shakti Mohan Knows How To Rock In Metallic Outfits, See Pics

ALSO READ | Shakti Mohan Grooving With Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs Is A Treat To Watch

Shakti Mohan proves that she is a beach baby in THESE pics

Shakti Mohan, who was a part of Dance India Dance (Season 2), looks stunning in a black monokini, the swimwear has a mesh details all over it. Sporting a perfect beachwear, she seems to have a good time at the beach sipping on a pina colada.

The look sported by the dancer, who was a part of Jalak Dikhla Jaa (Season 7), is probably perfect for a casual day out at the beach with friends. She can be seen posing in yellow beachwear and hoop earrings. Fans are in love with the beachwear.

The all-yellow-themed playsuit and her long jump along the beach is not for the faint-hearted. Shakti can be seen donning this casual beachwear attire with open hairdo, Here's the picture:

Confused about what to wear on a beach vacation? Take cues from Shakti Mohan right here. She can be seen sporting a yellow top and a multi-coloured beach scarf flaunting her toned thighs. Check out the picture:

ALSO READ | Shakti Mohan Knows How To Slay The Thigh-high Slit Like A Pro; See Pics

ALSO READ | Shakti Mohan Has Been A Part Of THESE Popular Dance Reality Shows; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.