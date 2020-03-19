Shakti Mohan's Wide Range Of Skirts That Fans Can Take Fashion Cues From

Shakti Mohan has never failed to impress her fans. Be it her dance moves, fitness videos or classy photoshoots, the popular celebrity has always given her fans something to remember. Shakti Mohan's Instagram has given fans not just fashion tips but also has introduced them to quirky challenges and unique travel destinations.

Shakti Mohan has a wide range of skirts that fans can take cues from

Shakti Mohan knows not only how to style chic looks but also sporty ones. The dancing superstar here is seen donning a simple black sports bra with a purple skirt. Mohan paired the look with white trainers.

Shakti Mohan looks ravishing here with the black leather skirt. She has paired it with a red and black turtle neck top. She completed the look with a pair of black pointed-toe boots.

Shakti Mohan looks gorgeous here donning a tight lilac turtle neck top. She has paired this with a white mini skirt. Mohan added a unique touch with her chunky white trainers.

Shakti Mohan is seen yet again in this picture with her signature skirt look. She has paired a simple white tee with a black skirt and sunglasses. She completed the look with large hoops and black boots.

