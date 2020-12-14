Punit Pathak And Nidhi Moony Singh's Fun-filled Wedding Reception Photos Go Viral

Actor and choreographer Punit Pathak recently tied a knot with long-term girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh and the pictures have been taking the internet by storm. The reception ceremony was held on Sunday, in the presence of multiple celebrity friends and family members. The bride and the groom also put up a performance for the audience, setting the stage on fire instantly. The dreamy ceremony was held in Lonavala where the couple got married last week.

Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s reception ceremony

Actor Punit Pathak and bride Nidhi Moony Singh had a grand reception party in Lonavala and the leaked pictures and videos have been leaving the internet with heart-eyes. In a few videos, the two love birds were seen dancing in front of a digital screen while a famous Bollywood number played in the background. In a bunch of other videos, Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh, and Mouni Roy, amongst others are seen gracing the event with bright smiles and energetic performances.

At the reception party held on Sunday, the newlyweds were seen wearing contrasting outfits that suited the occasion well. Punit Pathak was seen dressed in a stunning plum-coloured suit with a plain black shirt. He also added a black and white tie to the piece, adding some vibrancy instantly.

The much-loved choreographer was spotted wearing matching black shoes which were well-coordinated with his shirt. Punit Pathak’s hair had been well-set with a properly trimmed beard and a golden broach in accessories.

The bride Nidhi Moony Singh also slayed at the event in a sober colour bridal lehenga. She was seen wearing a sequin-studded three-fourth sleeve blouse with a flowy light peach lehenga skirt. The piece came with a heavy border and a thin net dupatta. Nidhi Moony Singh’s hair had been left open on the occasion while she was seen wearing a few red chuda bangles around her wrists. A pair of heavy stone earrings had also been added to the look, which went well with the bridal lehenga.

For makeup, Nidhi Moony Singh has opted for dark bold lips and shimmery eyeliner and highlighter. The bride and the groom kept the outfits simple and impactful, stealing the show instantly.

Image Courtresy: Punit Pathak fanclub Instagram

