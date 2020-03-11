Shakti Mohan's Ethnic Outfit Looks Will Give You Major Fashion Goals

Shakti Mohan was popularly known for her role in Dil Dosti Dance. The actor was later seen in many music videos and also as the judge of a dance reality show. Shakti Mohan is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing a lot of her dance videos and pictures in casual outfits. Shakti Mohan does not have a lot of ethnic wear collection but when she sports one, she looks elegant a beautiful. Check out some of Shakti Mohan's ethnic wear collection.

Shakti Mohan's ethnic outfits

Lehenga

Shakti Mohan has an amazing collection of lehengas and is often seen sporting one. Shakti Mohan seems to be in love with the colour pink as most of her ethnic outfits are in the colour pink. She wore a pink lehenga with a golden blouse and paired it with matching earrings and a ring.

One of Shakti Mohan's best ethnic outfits also includes the wine colour lehenga and the golden lehenga. The wine colour lehenga was worn by Shakti Mohan for an event wherein the golden one was worn by her for a wedding function. With large jhumkas and no other jewellery, the dancer seemed to be having fun in the picture.

Anarkali

Another best ethnic collection of Shakti Mohan includes the pink and Pista green Anarkali she wore for her brother's wedding. The Anarkali was quite heavy and Shakti Mohan only wore a pair of earrings to keep her look simple. With the Asymmetric cut and minimal makeup, Shakti Mohan looked gorgeous.

Saree

One of the best looks of Shakti Mohan in ethnic wear was when she opted for this light peach transparent saree. The saree had beautiful flower work on it, which matched the print on the blouse. Shakti Mohan opted for a choker necklace and earrings to complete her look.

