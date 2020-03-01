The Debate
Shakti Mohan's Throwback Photo Too Adorable To Miss

Television News

Shakti Mohan is a popular TV personality and dancer who has been on multiple dance shows. Take a look at an adorable throwback pic posted by her.

Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan is an Indian dancer and a popular Indian television personality. She grabbed the audience's attention after winning the Zee's Dance India Dance Season 2. She is appreciated for her terrific dancing skills and is quite active on social media platforms. Take a look at what the dancer shared on her Instagram profile that took the internet by storm.

Read Also: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Joins The League Of THESE Tax-free Movies

Shakti Mohan's throwback photo with her family

Shakti Mohan is a brilliant dancer and has a big family. She recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood days. Take a look at the picture she shared.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Read Also: Vicky Kaushal Is All About "parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan" As He Floats

Shakti Mohan and her family look extremely happy and content sitting in front of the Taj Mahal clicking this picture. Shakti Mohan has 3 sisters. Her sister Neeti Mohan is a singer, while Mukti is a dancer. Shakti Mohan's parents Kusum Mohan and Brijmohan Sharma have 4 daughters - Neeti, Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan who is the youngest.

Shakti Mohan shared this throwback picture on Instagram for her fans to see. Her fans loved this and have been appreciating all the pictures of her with her family. Take a look at how these sisters look now, in this picture below.

Read Also: Akshay Kumar And Priyanka Chopra's Movies That Showcase The Duo's Crackling Chemistry

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shakti Mohan (@mohanshakti) on

Shakti Mohan has also been the captain in the dance reality show called Dance Plus from 2015-2019. Other than that she has also been a contestant and finalist on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2014. Fans are waiting to see more of her on television this year.

Read Also: Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor's Best Scenes From 'Ishaqzaade'

Read Also: Tanhaji Box Office Collections And Other Films That Unexpectedly Broke The BO

 

 

